Hyderabad: Woman, ‘stalker’ dead after he sets fire to them, her parents in hospital, say cops

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man succumbed to burn injuries in Vikarabad’s Yalal Mandal, after the man, who used to stalk the woman, set her ablaze first and then self-immolated himself. The woman’s parents, who received over 35 per cent burn injuries, are undergoing treatment at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital.

The Yalal Police, under whose jurisdiction the case falls, identified the deceased as Anjilamma and Narasimhulu and said the postmortem of both the bodies is being conducted.

The police said that the incident took place in the early hours of Friday at Anjilamma’s residence in Angannuru village.

At around 2:30 am, when the woman’s father went out of the home to relieve himself, Narasimhulu, who was waiting behind the bushes, rushed into the house with a bottle of petrol and set the woman on fire, and later immolated himself, the police said.

The police added that the parents, who tried to rescue their daughter, also suffered burn injuries.

D Jalandhar Reddy, the investigation officer told indianexpress.com that Anjilamma and Narasimhulu were in an alleged relationship in the past, which led to her divorce from her ex-husband Venkatappa.

“Anjilamma had been keeping a distance from Narasimhulu for a year due to some differences and he was frustrated over this. He had been trying to convince her but she did not relent,” he said.

“The neighbours rushed them to the Tandur government hospital but since both Anjilamma and Narasimhulu suffered 80 to 90 per cent burns, they were taken to Gandhi Hospital, where they succumbed to the injuries,” Reddy added.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) IPC was registered initially and altered to 307 and 302 (murder) IPC and 174 CrPC.

