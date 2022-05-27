Hyderabad: Caught on camera, woman stabbed multiple times on busy road

A 48-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in a busy area of Hyderabad on Friday afternoon by a man whose marriage proposal she had allegedly turned down.

The woman was admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition with deep injuries on her head, neck, chest and abdomen. The incident comes days after the brutal killing of B Nagaraju (25) by the brother of his wife Ashrin Sultana (23) near the Mandal Revenue Office at Saroornagar on May 4.

Officials at Kanchanbagh police station said that a case has been registered and investigation into the matter started. The victim’s statement, however, is yet to be recorded.

Efforts are on to nab the suspect, they said, adding that footage from surveillance cameras at Hafeez Baba Nagar area was being examined. The police said that the footage shows the woman crossing the street when the man attacks her from behind in the middle of a busy road. Despite a lot of people being present nearby, no one intervened, the police report stated. The woman, identified as Syed Noor Bano, is a widow and has six kids — four sons and two daughters from a previous marriage.

Police officials informed that the attacker has also been identified as Shaikh Nasiruddin, aka Habib, and is Syed Noor Bano’s neighbour. “He is married and has a family but was stalking the victim who lives near his house,” the official added.