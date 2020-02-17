Hyderabad: Woman stabbed after argument over bus seat near Gandhi Bhavan

An argument over seats reserved for women, where the accused was seated, is what is believed to have led the man to commit the crime. (Representational) An argument over seats reserved for women, where the accused was seated, is what is believed to have led the man to commit the crime. (Representational)

A woman was stabbed by a co-passenger with a knife on a bus near Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad late Sunday night, police said on Monday.

An argument over seats reserved for women, where the accused was seated, is what is believed to have led the man to commit the crime.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Afzalgunj inspector P Gyanender Reddy said the woman sustained a cut on the left of her abdomen when the incident took place at around 11 pm.

“There were around 50-55 passengers on the bus. The incident took place near Gandhi Bhavan. The woman had boarded the bus at AG office and the man was traveling from Secunderabad. We don’t think he was under the influence of alcohol. We are in the process of identifying him,” the inspector said.

“She received 10 stitches. The cut would be around half-an-inch deep. She is said to be stable,” he added.

A case has been registered on charges of attempt to murder. Police have also summoned the driver and conductor of the bus for their statement. The examination of CCTV footage is underway.

The bus in which the woman was travelling was crowded keeping in mind Numaish, the annual all India industrial exhibition, has been extended till February 18.

“She had an argument with the man who was seated on one of the seats reserved for women. In the mele, she beat him, that possibly enraged him further,” the inspector said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd