Hyderabad: Woman kills husband, buries his body; held

A 32-year-old woman in Hyderabad, whose husband has been missing for over a month, has confessed to killing the man and burying him within their house premises, said police. Based on her confession, the body was exhumed on Wednesday from their house in Mansoorabad in the city.

Gagandeep Agarwal (38) left the house on February 9 without intimating anyone and since then the family members were receiving Whatsapp messages from an unknown number and also received a flight ticket on his name via Whatsapp, Gagandeep’s older brother Akash Agarwal told the police in his complaint based on which, a case of man-missing was registered and the police initiated a probe.

Nausheen Begum alias Maryada Agarwal, a divorcee and mother of five children, married Gagandeep in June 2020. During the probe, she was questioned following which she confessed to committing the murder of her husband, said police.

A note from K. Murali Mohan, the Inspector of Vanasthalipuram police said that the woman attacked her husband with a knife on the intervening night of February 8 and 9, while he was consuming liquor. She killed him due to his misbehaviour towards her daughters from the first marriage.

It was following her confession that the police could exhume the man’s body. It was sent for a post-mortem examination. The earlier registered man-missing case was altered with additional sections of 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence) of IPC.