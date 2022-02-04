Regular spots around Hyderabad no longer greet migratory birds, but new sites emerge

Some of the lakes in and around Hyderabad, popular for sightings of migratory birds during winters, no longer appear to be the preferred choice of nesting. For instance, flamingos that make the city’s Ameenpur lake their winter home, according to senior birders, are yet to be sighted at the lake this year.

For decades, Hyderabad’s many lakes have been popular destinations for winter migratory birds from Europe and Central Asia. They are usually seen in large numbers between November and March every year. Some of the species flying down from colder regions like Garganey, Gadwall, Eurasian Wigeon, Northern Pintails, Common Teal, Common Pochard, Red-Crested Pochard, etc find their ideal habitats here in the Deccan Plains.

Sirkeer Malkoha (Photo: Rajeev Khandelwal) Sirkeer Malkoha (Photo: Rajeev Khandelwal)

Besides Ameerpur lake, which is among the lakes declared as Biodiversity Heritage Site by the union government in 2016, some of the popular destinations that bird watchers and photographers flock to are Osmansagar, Himayatsagar, Foxsagar, Manjeera wildlife sanctuary, and Narsapur forests. However, senior bird watchers in the city believe that the number of species of birds as well as the overall count of birds visiting the city has been dwindling for various reasons.

A decline in their sightings is being majorly attributed to a rise in disturbances to their natural habitats. “Sightings at regular birding spots have been dismal this year. But there is no reason to believe that these birds have stopped arriving. They will come here but as some of these lakes are witnessing a lot of construction activities nearby, they would look for other locations,” said Srinivas Mulagala, a chartered accountant and a senior birder.

Rajeev Khandelwal, general secretary of Hyderabad Birding Pals, added that the city has already lost a lot of wetlands, grasslands, and marshy areas. He underlined that the destruction of these habitats is directly proportional to the spotting of migratory birds. “The pattern in the arrival of migratory birds keeps changing or fluctuating every year but we know for sure the numbers are dwindling. They are certainly not flourishing.” He added that a good patch of Ameenpur lake is already lost to urbanisation.

Bristled Grassbird (Photo: Rajeev Khandelwal) Bristled Grassbird (Photo: Rajeev Khandelwal)

Narsapur forest and lake, according to Khandelwal, had been an excellent birding destination but are not the same anymore. Fawaz Syed, a young bird watcher and photographer, agreed with Khandelwal. “Narsapur is a dead scene for sighting birds. You see a lot of monkeys there. People keep feeding them and with monkeys around, it is difficult for birds to nest. Though there are birds present, they are not the ones we would expect to see,” added Fawaz.

Excessive rainfall over the region in the last two years, cited ornithologist Humayun Taher, has left many major lakes and tanks brimming with water. Taher, who is the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state coordinator for Asian Waterfowl Census, added that this has caused lesser-known or hitherto unknown waterbodies to emerge as birding sites. Bird watchers recently discovered an unknown lake in Sangareddy with the presence of a considerable number of migratory birds. Upon checking with the locals, it was found out that the lake had filled up for the first time in the last three decades.

“The data available in terms of the actual count could be misleading. I would say birds are scattered all over and newer sites are emerging,” said Taher. Nizamabad district in north Telangana, he said, is now seeing a huge population surge of migratory birds. “It could be because smaller lakes and tanks have water due to last year’s rains. As such locations are on the flyway, these migratory birds need not travel to Hyderabad. These new locations might be better habitats as well,” added Taher.

However, he agreed that the number of species of migratory birds arriving in Hyderabad is on a decline. Fawaz said it has become difficult to sight birds and takes extra effort to succeed. “Manjeera wildlife sanctuary is probably the only water body that remains undisturbed. The city is getting green and lakes are being developed. But it should be done without disturbing the ecosystem,” added Fawaz, agreeing that additional walkways, picnic spots, and boating services on lakes are not going to help.

In and around Hyderabad, the state forest department is in the process of developing urban forest parks. In Narsapur forests too, a new urban forest park has come up. “These are essentially for the people. You cannot expect birds to come to anything that is developed by changing their natural habitat. Birds are indicators of a healthy nature and as a naturalist and ornithologist, I feel it is more important to preserve natural habitats than create parks,” felt Khandelwal. According to him, such habitats can be preserved only when conservation activities are taken up with the involvement of people. Mulagala noted that the diverse habitats of forestry, green agri-fields, and rocky uplands around big water bodies in and around Hyderabad need to be protected to continue hosting over 400 plus bird species.

In unison, all of them agree that taking the winter count of migratory birds has become very difficult. It requires a much larger volunteer base and visits to hitherto unknown sites as regular birding spots are no longer favorite destinations for these annual avian visitors.