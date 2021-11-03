Shortage of firecrackers hits Hyderabad’s wholesale market

On the eve of Diwali, wholesale firecracker traders here pointed to empty racks at their stores. Whereas every year at this time, retailers as well as individual customers from across Telangana flock to these wholesale markets to buy Diwali crackers.

After last year’s sale of firecrackers proved to be a damp squib, courtesy the Covid-19 pandemic, unseasonal rainfall and flash floods in Hyderabad, traders here had pinned their hopes of a revival on this year’s sale. The sale this year, though, has not picked up as expected, sellers said. “This was despite the urge among the public to celebrate the festival. However, the surge in prices has dampened the enthusiasm considerably,” they added.

Multiple factors have led to the present situation, said Devendra Dalal, the joint secretary of Telangana Firecrackers Association. Racks at Dalal’s Devendra Agencies in Begum Bazaar were partly empty. “Due to the second wave of Covid-19, manufacture of firecrackers at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu has taken a severe hit. Wholesalers here, too, were not sure about stocking up for Diwali as a possible third wave of Covid-19 has been looming large,” he explained.

A combo pack of sparklers, flower pots, spin wheels, crackers, bombs and rockets that used to cost around Rs 850 last year is now priced at Rs 1,000. According to Dalal, the increased cost of raw materials and shortage of labourers have led to prices going up by 10-15%.

The shop of one of the major firecracker wholesalers, Shruti Agencies, in Feelkhana is not jam-packed, unlike every other year. “The situation is such that we don’t have enough stock and that is why the number of customers is also less. People are going back disappointed after not being able to find what they want,” said one of the persons monitoring the sale.

Rakesh Sugandh of Shanti Fireworks, one of the largest wholesale suppliers of firecrackers located at nearby Siddiamber Bazar, noted that there is a much-needed excitement among the public this year about Diwali. “After several dull months of pandemic and having missed out on last year’s Diwali, people are coming in large numbers to buy crackers,” he said. Shanti Fireworks is one of the only wholesale fireworks stores in Hyderabad where day-long queues of customers can be seen. A packet of Laxmi bombs here is priced at Rs 200, compared to Rs 600 in other stores.

Echoing Dalal’s views, Sugandh said, “The shortage of stocks is partly because traders thought they could manage with last year’s leftover stock. They have not stocked up this time fearing low demand.” Hemanth Kumar, the proprietor of SD Fireworks in Siddiamber Bazar, said that he was disappointed to have not received adequate supplies from Sivakasi. “There is demand this year but look at our racks, they are empty much before Diwali.” He too, like other traders, feared a third wave of Covid-19 and did not stock up sufficiently. “We suffered a loss last year. The manufacturers have hiked up the price by 30%. We had to hike prices on our part too,” he added.

Speaking about the shortage in supply, one of the wholesalers blamed the uncertainty over the last several months regarding permission to sell crackers.

Merely days before Diwali on October 28, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued an order banning the production, sale and use of firecrackers and series crackers or laris other than green crackers. The GHMC formed teams to keep a track of those selling banned firecrackers to penalise them.

“The problem is the lack of clarity. And then, the government wants to control everything even though it cannot decide anything in advance. It is difficult to do business with such restrictions. Despite having stocks of only green crackers, there is a lot of uncertainty,” a trader said.