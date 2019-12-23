Hyderabad vet rape-murder: Second autopsy of 4 slain accused held

The four men were killed in an alleged encounter with the Cyberabad police on December 6. The four men were killed in an alleged encounter with the Cyberabad police on December 6.

The re-postmortem examination of the four men accused of raping and murdering a Hyderabad veterinarian, who were killed in an alleged encounter with the Cyberabad police on December 6, was conducted at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad Monday.

The team of three forensic doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) — led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of Forensics at AIIMS, and consisting of Dr Abhishek Yadav and Dr Adarsh Kumar — assisted by a senior medical officer from AIIMS, performed the second postmortem examination as per directions of the Telangana High Court.

As per the instructions, the entire PME was videographed and the report will be submitted to the HC in a sealed cover.

The bodies had been preserved at the Gandhi hospital mortuary, and following the completion of PME, were handed over to the men’s families.

Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr P Shravan Kumar, told indianexpress.com that the hospital had followed all instructions and protocol in providing the atmosphere for the re-postmortem examination.

The team of doctors reached the hospital at 9.15 am Monday and interacted with the families of the four. The PME commenced at 10 am and was concluded by 3.15 pm. “The process was videographed and the entire documentation was done here,” the hospital superintendent said.

As the mortuary was fortified with police presence since the morning, 12 PMEs scheduled for the day had to be kept on hold. These were conducted by the evening, said the superintendent.

The four men were accused of abduction, rape and murder of the veterinarian on November 27 near Tondupalli toll plaza in Shamshabad. The recovery of her burnt body in Shadnagar had led to massive protests nationwide.

According to the police, as the four were being taken to the scene of the crime to collect further evidence — like the victim’s phone, power-bank and wristwatch — they attacked the police party, leading to an exchange of fire. The four were killed about 500 metres from where the woman’s body had been recovered.

