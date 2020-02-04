Hyderabad: SC-constituted commission begins probe into police ‘encounter’ case

The four men were killed in an alleged encounter with the Cyberabad police on December 6. The four men were killed in an alleged encounter with the Cyberabad police on December 6.

A Supreme Court-appointed three-member commission Monday began its inquiry into the alleged police encounter of four persons accused of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

The commission, headed by former SC judge Justice V S Sirpurkar, was ordered to be constituted on December 12 last year by the apex court. The commission also includes former Bombay High Court Justice Rekha Sundar Baldota and former CBI director D R Kaarthikeyan.

The commission will inquire into the circumstances that led to the death of the four accused and ascertain as to whether any offence appears to have been committed during the course. If yes, it will fix the responsibility on the erring officials.

Four persons were arrested by Cyberabad police in connection with the rape and murder of a veterinarian on the night of November 27. The body was found burnt at an underpass on a national highway.

On December 6, the four accused were gunned down by Telangana Police who had brought them for the reconstruction of the crime scene. The police justified their action saying the accused tried to escape after attacking them.

The Supreme Court has asked the commission to submit its report within six months from the date of first hearing in the matter. The first date of the hearing will be decided.

