Special mop-up drive in Hyderabad to vaccinate those who have missed out on Covid shots

A special mop-up vaccination drive against Covid-19 began in Hyderabad Monday to inoculate those who have been left out of the process so far. With this, the state government hopes to make the city fully vaccinated in a fortnight.

According to the CoWin portal, Telangana has administered 1.68 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of August 22. Of these, 1.25 crore are first dose and 43 lakh second dose. In Hyderabad district, 35.69 lakh doses have been administered so far including 26.2 lakh first dose and 9.4 lakh second dose.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday visited a vaccination centre at the Old CIB quarters in the city’s Khairatabad to oversee arrangements for the special mop-up drive across the jurisdictions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB).

As per the plan, mobilisation teams comprising two persons will go door-to-door and identify unvaccinated persons in advance. They will be informed of the vaccination centre in their area and the date and time for vaccination. A sticker will be pasted on the door of every household in which all residents have been vaccinated.

After a review meeting with officials from the Health Department, GHMC, and SCB on August 21, Kumar had said that a total of 175 mobile vaccine vehicles will be utilised for the drive.

As many as 150 such vehicles will serve in Greater Hyderabad and 25 in Cantonment areas. Each vehicle will have two vaccinators and a data entry operator. The drive will last 10 to 15 days and cover all 4,846 colonies, slums, and other areas in GHMC and 360 localities in Cantonment.

The chief secretary has informed that adequate vaccine doses have been made available to cover all identified households. Officials will also issue appreciation certificates to the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of colonies which have completed 100 per cent vaccination.

With 231 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported from the state on August 22, Telangana currently has a total of 6,384 Covid cases. Two persons succumbed to the infection Sunday, taking the cumulative toll to 3,858.