Hyderabad urban region split into 3 corporations, seen as Congress strategy ahead of polls

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday split Hyderabad’s core urban region into three administrative sections, dividing the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three corporations.

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation-1 will come into effect immediately.

According to the government order, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will cover the Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Quthbullapur zones, while the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation will comprise the Malkajgiri, Uppal, and L B Nagar zones. The remaining zones—Shamshabad, Rajendernagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad—will fall under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation-1.

