Hyderabad urban region split into 3 corporations, seen as Congress strategy ahead of polls

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday split Hyderabad’s core urban region into three administrative sections, dividing the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three corporations.
The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation-1 will come into effect immediately.
According to the government order, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will cover the Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Quthbullapur zones, while the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation will comprise the Malkajgiri, Uppal, and L B Nagar zones. The remaining zones—Shamshabad, Rajendernagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad—will fall under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation-1.
The move to divide the Hyderabad urban region into three separate zones is in view of elections to be held in these corporation limits. In the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress had failed to win even a single seat in 24 constituencies in the GHMC limits.
Telangana is conducting the municipal elections on Wednesday in 116 municipalities and seven corporations. All eyes will now be on the GHMC election notification, which has not yet been issued.
“Each municipal corporation so constituted under this order shall be a separate body corporate and shall sue and be sued in the said name and have perpetual succession and a common seal and subject to the provisions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955,” the order read.
While the government has maintained that the administrative division is for ease of doing business and towards development of the city, political observers said that even if the Congress were not to attain command over one corporation within the newly drawn Hyderabad limits, it could retain power in the other corporations.
All three corporation heads will report to senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan. While the government has retained R V Karnan as the GHMC commissioner, G Srijana will be the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation commissioner, and T Vinay Krishan Reddy will head the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.
