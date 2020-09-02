Hyderabad Metro to resume operations from September 7

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited's (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy said the protocols will be worked out in a day or two.

Five months after its services were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced-lockdown, Hyderabad Metro will resume its operations from September 7.

In line with the Centre’s unlock-4 guidelines, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has issued orders permitting operations of the world’s largest metro project in PPP mode in a “graded manner”.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy said the protocols will be worked out in a day or two. “Enough care will be taken to follow proper sanitisation, maintain social distancing in metro trains & stations, enough ventilation, pumping more fresh air into trains, improving air conditioning mechanism, etc,” he said.

Following the Ministry of Home Affair’s guidelines, a limited number of teaching and non-teaching staff may be called back to schools outside containment zones, and senior students of classes 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit their classrooms to clear their doubts, from September 21.

Higher educational institutions will be permitted to open for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory or experimental work will be allowed.

Coronavirus Explained Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Oxford begins stage-3 trials in the US

A robot to measure Covid-19 patients' vital signs

Study finds BCG protects the elderly from various infections Click here for more

From September 21 onwards, congregations for social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and political functions are allowed with a participation of 100 persons, with face masks being mandatory among other COVID-19 protocols. However, wedding ceremonies cannot exceed the participation of 50 persons, and funerals not more than 20 persons. After September 20, the ceiling of 100 persons will apply, the order said.

Regarding bars and clubs, the state has not accorded permission to function and a separate order will be issued later on.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.