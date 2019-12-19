Hyderabad University students detained en route to Citizenship Act protest

Hyderabad University students were taken by bus to the Moinabad police station, which is on the outskirts of the city. (Facebook/@sfihcu) Hyderabad University students were taken by bus to the Moinabad police station, which is on the outskirts of the city. (Facebook/@sfihcu)

Several students of the University of Hyderabad were taken into preventive custody Thursday while on their way to join protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city. The police said at least 30 students had been detained, while a student told indianexpress.com that the number was over 100.

The students were taken to the Moinabad police station on the outskirts of Hyderabad. They were released early evening and said they would hold a protest at their university campus. The university’s Student Union president Abhishek Nandan was among those detained.

In another development, at least 43 people were detained near Charminar. Follow Citizenship Act protests LIVE Updates

Another group has started a protest at peoples plaza

All rallies, processions and outdoor programmes in connection with the contentious citizenship law have been banned in Hyderabad today. In a statement, Joint Commissioner of Police P Viswaprasad, Central Zone, said: “All are advised that no permission has been given by the Police for any rally, procession or any outdoor programmes regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. Therefore you are requested not to believe in any messages circulating on social media or other mediums which are calling for such programmes.”

The police has also rejected a petition by Left parties seeking permission to march from Exhibition Ground to Public Garden. “Their representation has been considered and rejected by the DCP and the same has been served on the applicant,” Viswaparasad said.

