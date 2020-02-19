Hyderabad university penalises 3 students for ‘Shaheen Bagh Night’ on campus

University of Hyderabad Campus (File Photo) University of Hyderabad Campus (File Photo)

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) Tuesday penalised three students for organising a “Shaheen Bagh Night” on campus on January 31, in support of a women-led protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) underway in Delhi. The locality spearheading the protest in the national capital is called Shaheen Bagh.

The varsity has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on Faseeh Ahmed E.K, Sahana Pradeep, and A.S Adish organising the protest from 9 pm on January 31 to 2.30 am on February 1. Before this, the registrar’s order dated February 18 warned the students “to be cautious and focus on their studies in future.”

The action comes after an incident report was filed by the Security Officer. “The (three) students were involved in organising the ‘Shaheenbagh Night Event’ on January 31 from 2100hrs to 0230hrs on February 1 and also involved in painting graffiti and defacing the walls at the North Shopping Complex, in spite of instructions from the Security Personnel not to conduct the events as there was no permission to organise events after 2100hrs,” the order said.

There is reportedly no permission to conduct any event after 9 pm on the campus, according to university rules.

The order further said the penalty so charged to be remitted to the Gurubaksh Singh Students Assistance Fund(GBSSAF) in Finance and Accounts within 10 days of serving the notice.

“Recurrence of such incidents or indulge in any acts of indiscipline would have serious repercussions on their academic career with strong disciplinary action,” it added.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Gopi Swami, general secretary of UOH Students’ Union, said the union would strongly take up the matter and register a protest. “It is a kind of selective witch-hunting the voices of dissent who are working on the ground. I spoke to the chief security officer and he says these students are spoiling university walls. If walls in university cannot be used for expressing our views, what is it meant for? This is not a prison,” he said.

Women in Delhi have been spearheading a protest at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 against the citizenship law. The protest has inspired a similar demonstration at various places across the country including Lucknow, Chennai

