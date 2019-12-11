Hyderabad University launches e-rickshaws for campus

E-autorickshaw service on the campus has commenced from December 6. In this way, the university strives to combat the detrimental carbon-emitting conventional fuel vehicles, said the release. E-autorickshaw service on the campus has commenced from December 6. In this way, the university strives to combat the detrimental carbon-emitting conventional fuel vehicles, said the release.

The University of Hyderabad launched e-rickshaw service connecting its major buildings, departments, hostels and the library on Wednesday. The services of two e-auto rickshaws will be available from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 6:00 pm at a fare of Rs. 10. The fares have to be paid only by e-wallets (Paytm) or through UPI.

Students and faculty members usually use their bicycles, motor vehicles or shuttle services for their commute and introduction of e-rickshaw is being welcomed as a small step towards achieving an eco-friendly campus.

In a recent meeting held with stakeholders on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by all United Nations Member States, the participants had raised several important points covering areas like e-waste recycling, water management, auditing of our water/electricity, greener commute, eco-club, multidisciplinary activities under IoE, etc., towards which the University should contribute and make a difference, said an official press release.

E-autorickshaw service on the campus has commenced from December 6. In this way, the university strives to combat the detrimental carbon-emitting conventional fuel vehicles, added the release.

The service is being run by Transvahan Technologies India Private Limited, Bangalore on an ‘Own, Operate and Maintain’ basis.

