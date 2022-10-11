Hyderabad: Unaccounted cash worth Rs 3.5 crore seized, six detained

The Hyderabad police Monday seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 3.5 crore that was reportedly being transported to poll-bound Munugode assembly constituency in Telangana. Six persons who were detained in this connection were handed over to Gandhinagar police station, which has registered a case and initiated an investigation, police said.

According to the police, the six persons were travelling in two cars with the amount when they were apprehended by the Commissioner’s Task Force team near Hotel Marriott in Hyderabad Monday night.

“They could not produce any documents to prove the source of the cash. It was meant for distribution ahead of the by-poll slated for November 3,” said a police officer.

There has been a sudden spurt in cases involving the seizure of unaccounted cash in the city. In the last two weeks, the police have confiscated unaccounted cash worth over Rs 8 crore, including the latest seizure.

On September 29, a Meerut-based scrap dealer living in Hyderabad city was caught with cash to the tune of Rs 1.24 crore by the Commissioner’s Task Force team. He had told police that he collected the cash on the instructions of his uncle and was to deliver it to four persons living in the city. As he could not produce any documents, the cash was handed over to Humayun Nagar police station for further investigation.

On October 7, Hyderabad police seized Rs 79.25 lakh and arrested four people, including two Uttar Pradesh natives, under suspicious circumstances during a vehicle checking drive in the limits of Chandrayangutta police station. They were caught exchanging bags containing cash at Mahabubnagar junction.

On October 8, the Task Force team caught two people near Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Jubilee Hills with unaccounted cash worth Rs 2,49,79,000. The Jubilee Hills police have started a probe as the duo confessed to hawala operations for one Botchu Ramu, who works as the manager of Boyance Infrastructure in Bangalore. The three were let off after issuing notice U/s 41 (A) of CrPC, police said. A total of 1,500 currency notes of denomination Rs 2,000 and 43,958 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were recovered from them. Two others are absconding in the case. An investigation is on to trace the organisers of hawala operations.