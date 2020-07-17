Hyderabad: Two more held for sale of Covid-19 drugs

The two arrested persons Sunil Agarwal (38) and Sonu Agarwal (35) are proprietors of Sonu Medical and Sonu Pharmacy in the city. (Source: Hyderabad Police) The two arrested persons Sunil Agarwal (38) and Sonu Agarwal (35) are proprietors of Sonu Medical and Sonu Pharmacy in the city. (Source: Hyderabad Police)

Hyderabad Police Friday arrested two persons for illegally procuring and selling drugs like COVIFER (Remdesiver), Fabiflu tablets meant for COVID-19 treatment, and also Pulse Oxymeters.

Police seized four Remdesivir 100 mg injections, 30 strips (containing 35 each tablet) of Fabiflu 200 mg tablets, and 135 pulse oxymeters, all combined worth Rs 5.6 lakh.

The two arrested persons Sunil Agarwal (38) and Sonu Agarwal (35) are proprietors of Sonu Medical and Sonu Pharmacy in the city.

A pharma company owner K Venkata Subramanyam alias Phani and Ankam Srikanth, who were arrested by police a few days ago, were supplying drugs to the accused. The drug Remdesivir is being manufacturing by Hetero Company’s manufacturing unit located at Sangareddy, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Without any doctor’s medical prescription and a bill, these drugs were being sold to customers at exorbitant prices by the two accused persons, police found.

On Friday, based on a tip-off, officials of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (north zone), along with Drug Inspectors, conducted simultaneous raids at Sonu Medical Hall in Chilkalguda and Sonu Pharmacy in Ramgopalpet. The two were apprehended and handed over to the local police.

