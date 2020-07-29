Hyderabad: Two men cheat people by collecting donations using Facebook, held 

According to the police, the accused shared a video of one Yasmeen Sultana who was suffering from a chronic ailment, and requested people to contribute for her medical treatment (Image: Reuters) According to the police, the accused shared a video of one Yasmeen Sultana who was suffering from a chronic ailment, and requested people to contribute for her medical treatment (Image: Reuters)

Two men who collected lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing urgent treatment to ailing persons from underprivileged families, and misappropriated the funds later, were arrested by Hyderabad police Wednesday. The accused, Salman Khan(29) and Syed Ayub(31), have been operating a Facebook page named ‘Hyderabad Youth Courage’, and shared videos appealing to the public to extend financial assistance to the needy, said police.

According to the police, the accused shared a video of one Yasmeen Sultana who was suffering from a chronic ailment, and requested people to contribute for her medical treatment. They shared the bank account number of one of Sultana’s relatives, Asra Begum. Following their request on social media, they could collect lakhs of rupees within three days, said police.

“Yasmeen Sultana passed away while undergoing treatment. Salman, Ayub and Asra Begum decided to share the sum. Asra Begum has transferred Rs 15 lakh to Salman, another Rs 15 lakh to Rashed, a relative of Ayub, and kept the balance amount with herself as her share,” a police release said.

Salman had claimed himself to be the president of the NGO, and Ayub, his deputy.

Sensing a fraud after there was no update about the funds, people started approaching police with complaints. A case was registered in Chandrayangutta police station in this regard. Similar cases were registered at Nampally and Humayunnagar Police stations, too.

The officers of the Commissioner’s Task Force(South) and Chandrayangutta police arrested the duo Wednesday, said G Chakravarthy, additional DCP, Commissioner’s Task Force.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.