Thursday, August 18, 2022

Hyderabad: Two held with fake currency notes worth Rs 2.5 lakh

Fake notes of denominations Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500, and Rs 2,000 were seized from the accused identified as Syed Ansar (27) of Latur, Maharashtra and Shaik Imran (33) of Vattepally, Hyderabad.

hpnour killing, arrest, indian expressAccording to the police, Shaker, who runs a computer and photocopier shop in Hulsoor, hatched the plan to print fake notes to earn quick money. (Representational)

The Hyderabad Police Thursday arrested two men with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 2.5 lakh. A hunt is on to arrest the kingpin of the racket.

Fake notes of denominations Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500, and Rs 2,000 were seized from the accused identified as Syed Ansar (27) of Latur, Maharashtra and Shaik Imran (33) of Vattepally, Hyderabad. The kingpin, Shaker of Hulsoor, Karnataka, is absconding, the police said.

The duo was nabbed by the officers of the Commissioner’s Task Force (south zone) and Mirchowk police station near the exit of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in the Old City. According to the police, Shaker, who runs a computer and photocopier shop in Hulsoor, hatched the plan to print fake notes to earn quick money.

P Sai Chaithanya, deputy commissioner of police (south zone), told the media that Shaker printed the fake currency notes and sold them to Ansar at a ratio of fake notes of Rs 50,000 to original currency notes of Rs 8,000. Ansar, on the other hand, sold the same to Imran at a ratio of Rs 50,000 fake notes in return for original notes of Rs 15,000. While Shaker is the source of fake notes, Ansar and Imran have been circulating them, the police said.

More from Hyderabad

A case has been registered at Mirchowk police station and further investigation and the arrested were remanded in judicial custody, the police added.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 06:46:15 pm
