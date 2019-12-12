Hyderabad: Two held for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 5.46 crore

The gold bars were wrapped in black adhesive tape. The gold bars were wrapped in black adhesive tape.

A South Korean national and a Chinese national were Thursday arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly trying to smuggle 14,000 grams of gold on a Dubai-Hyderabad flight. The gold is valued at Rs 5.46 crore.

Officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said acting on a tip-off, they rummaged under two seats on an Air India flight. They said as many as 112 gold bars were found, tightly wrapped in black adhesive tape and concealed inside the hollow pipes under the two seats. They recovered seven strips of adhesive tapes from beneath the window seats.

The passengers of those seats were questioned, and, claimed officers, they said they had smuggled the gold from Dubai.

According to the DRI, the two admitted they did not have documents to prove the purchase or import of the gold, and hence it was seized under Customs Act, 1962.

The 24-kt gold is of 99.5 per cent purity, added officers. Enquiries are underway to find out if more people are involved and if the gold was meant for the Hyderabad market.

