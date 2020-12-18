Hyderabad: Two held for duping job aspirants with fake Visa

The Police have registered cases against the accused at Nampally, Humayunnagar, Asif Nagar, Golconda, and Chaderghat police stations.

The Hyderabad police arrested two persons for duping unemployed youth by promising job visas abroad after collecting huge amounts. The duo, Md Haseeb Ahmed (36) and Md Ahmed Suleman (34), both residents of Hyderabad, are wanted in six such cases and have cheated at least 15 to 20 youngsters, said police.

According to the police, Haseeb, who is acquainted with the procedure of visa processing and documentation work for immigration to foreign countries, joined hands with a friend Shah Varshal of Gujarat and hatched a plan to earn easy money. Police are in the process of nabbing Varshal from Gujarat.

With references from Suleman, who runs tours and travel business, Haseeb started luring unemployed youngsters with false promises of job visas to countries such as Australia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and New Zealand, etc, said a police press note. He collected around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh from each candidate towards the visa processing procedure.

Upon enquiry following several complaints from victims, police found out that Haseeb collected the original passport and other documents from the candidates apart from a sum as advance. The scanned copies of these documents were sent to Varshal in Gujarat, who then prepared fake copies of the visit visa. On receipt of these copies via WhatsApp, Haseeb forwarded them to the candidates and demanded the balance amounts for returning their original documents including passports.

Once they settled the balance payments, Haseeb would start avoiding their phone calls and ignore them. The Police have registered cases against the accused at Nampally, Humayunnagar, Asif Nagar, Golconda, and Chaderghat police stations.

The city police appealed to the unemployed youngsters to not fall for false promises of employment in foreign countries

