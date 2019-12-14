Hyderabad: Two held for abduction and rape of minor girl

According to police, the girls kidnapped by the autorickshaw driver and taken to his residence. The younger brother took the girls to a lodge and sexually assaulted one of them. According to police, the girls kidnapped by the autorickshaw driver and taken to his residence. The younger brother took the girls to a lodge and sexually assaulted one of them.

The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested an autorickshaw driver and his younger brother in connection with abduction and rape of a teenage girl.

A missing-person complaint was lodged by the victim’s family members on December 8, after she along with her 10-year-old cousin went missing from near their aunt’s home. The next morning, the two girls reached home and narrated the whole ordeal, said the police.

According to the police, they were kidnapped by the autorickshaw driver and taken to his residence. The younger brother took the girls to a lodge and sexually assaulted one of them.

A complaint was received by police on Friday. The police registered has a case under section 366 ( Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her mar­riage, etc) and 376(2)(j)(n) of the Indian Penal Code. Both were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

