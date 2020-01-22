Andhra Pradesh: Two children die as man burns down house

Two children below ten years were burnt alive while four, including the woman, received serious burn injuries. (Representational) Two children below ten years were burnt alive while four, including the woman, received serious burn injuries. (Representational)

Two children were burnt to death while four suffered serious injuries after a man set a house on fire in East Godavari district’s Kadian mandal in Andhra Pradesh late last night. According to the police, M Srinivas wanted to marry a woman, who was one among those injured in the fire, but she had allegedly rejected his marriage proposal and was apparently getting married to someone else.

Police added an infuriated Srinivas poured petrol on the doors of the house, where the woman lived with other family members, and set it on fire.

Two children below ten years were burnt alive while four, including the woman, received serious burn injuries. All four are in ICU at Rajahmundry government hospital.

