Hyderabad: Two arrested for duping aspirants by promising jobs in IT companies

Those arrested were identified as Doddapaneni Shiva Krishna (26) and Ravurapu Naveen Kumar (29). (Representational Image) Those arrested were identified as Doddapaneni Shiva Krishna (26) and Ravurapu Naveen Kumar (29). (Representational Image)

Two persons have been arrested by Hyderabad police Wednesday for allegedly cheating job aspirants by promising job opportunities in IT company, Tech Mahindra.

The police began probing the matter after they received three different complaints, where the victims alleged that they had lost Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively in a similar duping pattern.

Those arrested were identified as Doddapaneni Shiva Krishna (26) and Ravurapu Naveen Kumar (29). According to the police, the accused would collect mobile numbers of job aspirants from consultancies and web portals and then contact them using fake names.

“The accused would offer these aspirants software jobs in companies like Tech Mahindra, Infosys and send mails on behalf of the company. After gaining the confidence of the job seekers, the fraudsters would collect money from them on the pretext of registration fees, security deposit, interview charges, processing fee, etc by asking them to transfer it into bank accounts created under fake identities,” the police said, adding that the extortion did not stop there as they would continue to collect money on different pretext regularly.

Police claimed that the accused continued to collect money until victims that they were being scammed, and eventually stopped transferring money. Whenever the victims demanded the men to return the money, they would go underground.

The police released a statement warning people against such fraudulent methods of extracting money on the pretext of jobs and said genuine companies never ask candidates to transfer money.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.