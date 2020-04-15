Hyderabad: Two arrested for assaulting doctor in COVID-19 isolation ward

Hyderabad: Hospital staff outside the special isolation ward set up for coronavirus in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI) Hyderabad: Hospital staff outside the special isolation ward set up for coronavirus in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Two persons have been arrested in Hyderabad Wednesday for assaulting a doctor at Osmania General Hospital. The duo – Md Ashfaq and Md Arshad Ali – were booked under sections 332, 188, 269, 270, 271 of IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and section 4 of Telangana Medicare Service Person and Medicare Service Institution Act, 2008. The duo was produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

In a statement, the Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar warned that any person assaulting a doctor would be arrested and sent to jail immediately. He said Hyderabad City police is committed to taking prompt action against any person who assaults a doctor or any medical staff in any of the hospitals. In these challenging times, doctors

and the entire medical staff are true leaders of the society.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when attendants of a person awaiting results of COVID-19 tests at the isolation ward of Osmania General Hospital assaulted the junior doctor on duty insisting that their kin be discharged immediately. This was following results of two other patients in the ward which came positive. They feared that those admitted in the ward may contract the infection from those tested positive for coronavirus.

A few days ago, on April 1, a resident doctor in Gandhi hospital was assaulted by kin of a COVID-19 patient upon hearing about the patient’s demise. The kin too tested positive for the disease and are undergoing treatment in the ward. Police had arrested Abdul Khader (23).

