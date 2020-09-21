Hyderabad: TRS Coporator arrested for assaulting young woman over parking dispute

Ragam Nagender Yadav,

A ruling TRS party Corporator of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) who allegedly assaulted a young woman over a parking dispute was arrested Monday and remanded to judicial custody.

53-year-old Ragam Nagender Yadav, who represents the Serilingampally division, is charged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

A week ago, on the night of September 12, the accused had reportedly parked his car on the road blocking the complainant’s way. Her request for the car to be removed had resulted in a heated altercation between the two. According to a police press note, a few minutes later the accused came to the victim’s villa and started picking up a fight saying that her car was now blocking the road for an emergency vehicle. “In the meantime,” the press note said: “the accused pushed the victim away, slapped her across the face, and insulted the modesty of the victim intentionally keeping in mind that she forced him to move his car from the parking place.”

Taking to social media soon after the altercation with the Corporator, the victim’s sister shared videos to detail the incident. She wrote that the Corporator sounded the VIP siren of his car to stage-manage an emergency and claimed her car was blocking the way.

A complaint was lodged by the victim the next day and police had registered a case. Based on the investigation, Yadav was arrested on September 19 and produced before the court for Judicial remand, police said.

