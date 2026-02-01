Hyderabad trip gone wrong: Kerala businessman shot at, robbed of Rs 6 lakh; ‘inside job’ suspected

Based on CCTV visuals, police sources said that the suspects drove towards Chaderghat and proceeded to Nimboliadda, Kachiguda, where they abandoned the vehicle. After changing their clothes, they escaped on foot towards Kachiguda X Roads.
A businessman from Kerala was shot at and robbed of Rs 6 lakh during a visit to Hyderabad, in a case that has left police and the victim wondering how the assailants knew he was carrying a large amount of cash.
The textile businessman from Kozhikode was ambushed at Koti, one of Hyderabad’s busiest areas, early on Saturday morning. According to sources, the city police are exploring whether the robbery was an “inside job”, involving Hyderabad-based relatives of the victim.
According to Hyderabad police, 26-year-old Rinshad P V, son of Abdul Aziz, a businessman dealing in children’s readymade clothing, came to Hyderabad to purchase wholesale stocks at Medina Market, near Charminar. After arriving on January 7, Rinshad stayed with his cousin, V Mishban, at an apartment in Nampally.
“As the purchases did not materialise, his cousin Mishban advised him to deposit the cash into his bank account. Accordingly, on January 31, at around 7 am, Rinshad reached the SBI Main Branch ATM at Bank Street, Koti, in a vehicle belonging to his friend, Ameer. While he was depositing the cash, two unidentified persons approached him from behind and threatened him by pressing a firearm against his abdomen. The assailants fired two rounds, one of which struck the complainant on his right leg, while snatching the cash bag and the vehicle keys before fleeing the spot in the victim’s vehicle,’’ personnel from the Sultan Bazar Police Station, where a case has been registered, said.
“Was it an inside job? Did the victim’s cousin tell someone about the Rs 6 lakh cash and arrange for him to be robbed? We do not know yet. We are looking into this too,” Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told The Indian Express.
“Taking serious note of an armed robbery and shooting incident reported on Saturday morning in the Koti area, the Hyderabad City Police has constituted special crime teams to investigate the case and trace the accused,” Sajjanar said.
A case has been registered under BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 309 (robbery), along with section 27 of the Arms Act.
Story continues below this ad
Based on CCTV visuals, police sources said that the suspects drove towards Chaderghat and proceeded to Nimboliadda, Kachiguda, where they abandoned the vehicle. After changing their clothes, they escaped on foot towards Kachiguda X Roads.
“The Hyderabad City Police have taken the incident with utmost seriousness. The special teams are analysing CCTV footage, tracking technical evidence, and coordinating with neighbouring jurisdictions to apprehend the absconding accused at the earliest,” Sajjanar said.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More