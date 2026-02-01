Hyderabad trip gone wrong: Kerala businessman shot at, robbed of Rs 6 lakh; ‘inside job’ suspected

Based on CCTV visuals, police sources said that the suspects drove towards Chaderghat and proceeded to Nimboliadda, Kachiguda, where they abandoned the vehicle. After changing their clothes, they escaped on foot towards Kachiguda X Roads.

A businessman from Kerala was shot at and robbed of Rs 6 lakh during a visit to Hyderabad, in a case that has left police and the victim wondering how the assailants knew he was carrying a large amount of cash.

The textile businessman from Kozhikode was ambushed at Koti, one of Hyderabad’s busiest areas, early on Saturday morning. According to sources, the city police are exploring whether the robbery was an “inside job”, involving Hyderabad-based relatives of the victim.

According to Hyderabad police, 26-year-old Rinshad P V, son of Abdul Aziz, a businessman dealing in children’s readymade clothing, came to Hyderabad to purchase wholesale stocks at Medina Market, near Charminar. After arriving on January 7, Rinshad stayed with his cousin, V Mishban, at an apartment in Nampally.