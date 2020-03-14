Hyderabad: Train compartment gutted in fire, arson suspected

The incident took place at around 10.30 am. The incident took place at around 10.30 am.

An empty compartment of a passenger train parked for maintenance near the Moula Ali Railway Station in Hyderabad caught fire Saturday morning. The incident took place at around 10.30 am and is suspected to be a case of arson. However, the investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the fire is inconclusive. No casualties were reported.

According to Malkajgiri Station Fire Officer N Mallesh, a fire call was received at 10.37 am and three fire tenders from Malkajgiri, Moula Ali and Cherlapally fire stations were deployed.

“Only a compartment was gutted in the fire. The train had been on the parking lane for the last few days and was to be sent elsewhere for repair and renovation. It looks like a case of arson. There was no electric connection or batteries in the compartment. The possibility of arson is not ruled out. An investigation is on,” the SFO told IndianExpress.com.

The fire was brought under control an hour and half after three fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was brought under control an hour and half after three fire tenders were pressed into service.

When contacted, Superintendent of Government Railway Police (GRP), Secunderabad, B Anuradha too said that possibility of arson cannot be ruled out as some matchboxes and alcohol bottles were found at the scene.

“It was an empty train compartment stationed on the loop line. One compartment was burnt. The cause of the fire is not ascertained yet,” she told IndianExpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd