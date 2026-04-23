Challans for signals you never jumped? Hyderabad cops find number clone trend

Beware! Somebody may have cloned your registration number on your car or bike, and you may get traffic challans for rules you never broke.

Hyderabad cops probing two curious cases of vehicle owners getting challans without actually breaking rules have made a revelation. The accused cloned registration numbers and kept violating traffic rules. Automated street cameras spotted the fake number plates, and the challans went to the actual owners.

In the first case, cracked early this week, a resident of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh approached the Hyderabad Traffic Police with a strange complaint: he was receiving challans for traffic violations in the Jubilee Hills area, about 500 km from his home.