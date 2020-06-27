Hyderabad: Tortured by husband for not conceiving, 32-year-old techie hangs self, say police

The woman’s father accused husband Venkatesh of killing her. The woman’s father accused husband Venkatesh of killing her.

A 32-year-old software engineer living on the outskirts of Hyderabad has allegedly committed suicide following harassment by her husband. In the last video she uploaded on social media, the woman said she endured “physical and mental torture” by her husband for several months because she loved him. She then added that “he is having affairs with other women” and that she is taking “this final decision due to all these reasons”.

Her family has, however, alleged that her husband M Venkatesh, a senior pilot with TruJet Airlines, strangulated her and hung her body up to make it look like a case of suicide.

On June 25 evening, the woman, a senior software engineer with an MNC, posted several messages on social media, narrating the harassment she was being subjected to. She was later found dead at their residence in Shamshabad. In the last video she uploaded, she said, “For several months I endured his physical and mental torture because I loved him a lot. But now I cannot accept it anymore that he is having affairs with other women and makes it known to me. Why should I love him and why should I live? I am taking this final decision due to all these reasons.”

Police have also released a September 2019 CCTV footage from the house where the couple lived earlier. The footage shows Venkatesh beating up the woman as their dog tries to protect her.

The woman’s father accused Venkatesh of killing her. “Our son-in-law is having an affair with another woman. He was angry that even after eight years of marriage, they could not have a child and blamed my daughter for that. He had been harassing her physically for months but she told us only recently. I don’t believe she committed suicide. Venkatesh killed her and hung her body from the fan to make it look like suicide,’’ he said.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police Station Inspector Vijay Kumar said investigation had revealed that Venkatesh was having several affairs. “He is in relationships with other women in Hyderabad and Chennai. The couple married in 2012. Thereafter, Venkatesh had lost his job and his wife’s family took care of their requirements. Then he got a job as a pilot with TruJet and was earning about 7 lakh a month. He was upset that they could not have children and started physically abusing his wife. He tortured her every day. We have taken him into custody,’’ Kumar said.

