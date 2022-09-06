Hyderabad to get its first solar-roof cycling track by next year

Hyderabad will soon have a 23-km long cycle track with a solar roof, much on the lines of the Daejeon and Sejong bike highways in South Korea. Telangana Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao will lay the foundation for the cycle track along the service road of Outer Ring Road Tuesday.

Tweeting a computer-generated video on Twitter, the minister said the plan is to deliver the cycle track before summer next year. The proposed cycle track, which is 23 km long and 4.5 metres wide, would connect Nanakramguda and TSPA circle and Narsingi and Kollur. The solar rooftop will generate 16 MW of electricity.

Had promised that we will develop a world-class, solar-roofed cycling track in Hyderabad. Laying the foundation tomorrow for an initial 21 KM Plan to deliver it before summer 2023 👍 pic.twitter.com/YTUzvfb4XX — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 5, 2022

According to a press release, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) will construct the cycle lanes. The solar project is to be implemented in a Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model where a RESCO operator will invest the total initial capital expenditure of the solar panels, maintain the project for about 25 years, and supply power to the government at a discounted price, it said.

A team of officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and HGCL had earlier visited South Korea to study the Cycle Track Project between Daejon and Sejong.

According to them, the proposed cycle track in Hyderabad is an improvised version of the South Korean model with better aesthetics which provides more facilities like lighting, protection from rain, parking, and other amenities like food stalls etc.

The cycle track would cover an 8.5 km distance between Nanakramguda and the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and a 14.5 km distance between Narsingi and Kollur. The cycle track will come along the service road of ORR between the main carriageway and the city-side service road.

The pilot project taken up near the city’s IT corridor is expected to benefit a large number of bicycle users who ride cycles to their offices.

Minister @KTRTRS lays the foundation stone on Sept 6th for one of its kind 3 lane, 4.5 meters wide & 21 kms bi-cycle track along the #ORR on Nanakramguda-TSPA & Narsingi-Kollur stretch. It’s solar roof topped & will work 24/7 with all safety features incl CCTVs pic.twitter.com/iWtCJFxXpU — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 5, 2022

The track will also have a one-metre green space on either side. Crash barriers, CCTVs, and round-the-clock lighting will also be provided. In the first phase, 21 km of the 23 km will be covered with a solar roof with an installed capacity of 16 MW, according to a tweet from Arvind Kumar, the special chief secretary (urban development).