Hyderabad: Three minors sent to juvenile home for running over pedestrian

Three minor boys were sent to a juvenile observation home in Hyderabad for causing the death of a 55-year-old pedestrian in September last year. A case was registered at Bachupally Police Station, Cyberabad against the minors charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The boys, triple-riding on a scooter, were speeding in a rash and negligent manner when they hit the pedestrian, the police said. Further, the driver did not possess a valid driving license.

The three juveniles in conflict with the law (JICL) were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on December 30. The JJ Board ordered that all three be sent to the Government Observation Home for Boys in Hyderabad.

In a press release, the police said it was established that the three boys drove the Maestro scooter at a very high speed, without a valid driving license, knowing clearly that it was highly dangerous and can cause serious accidents. Cyberabad Police said the owner of the vehicle, the mother of one of the boys, will also be prosecuted for allowing un-authorized persons to drive her vehicle. “This is not only an offense under the MV Act, 1988 but also amounts to abetment to homicide as per the provisions of IPC,” the police said.

The accident had taken place on September 24, 2020, at around 7 pm, in front of the Blue Dart office on the Bachupally-Nizampet road. The boys were proceeding towards Nizampet when their bike hit Adapa Venkata Babji, a security guard at the Blue Dart courier office at Bachupally. The 55-year-old was trying to get across the road when the bike hit him. He sustained bleeding injuries on his head and died while being shifted to a hospital.

“Many parents casually allow their minor children to drive vehicles even after knowing clearly that it is illegal. The minors would not only become vulnerable for road accidents themselves but also pose a serious threat to the safety of other road users, as they do not possess any knowledge or skill of driving or road rules,” SM Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said in a statement. He said it was the duty of the parents to educate their children on traffic rules and also ensure they always follow them scrupulously. “Otherwise, they will also face stringent legal consequences.”