Hyderabad: Three children killed in wall collapse in Habibnagar

Three children were killed and one child sustained injuries when a wall of their house collapsed on Thursday in Habibnagar area’s Mangar Basti in Hyderabad. The incident took place at around 9:30 pm, the police said.

The four girls, who were sleeping at the time of the incident, were taken to Niloufer hospital, where three of them were declared brought dead, while the fourth girl was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital with minor injuries.

The deceased were identified as Roshni (6), Sarika (3), and 4-months-old Pavani. Three-month-old Geeta is currently undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital.

All three children killed in the incident were Meetalal’s daughters. Meetalal lived with his wife, his brother Gabbar, and Gabbar’s wife. Injured Geeta is the daughter of Gabbar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Goshamahal) M Narender Reddy said that a case is being registered and the matter is being investigated into.

