Hyderabad: Three arrested in Old City hit-and-run case

After apprehending a 20-year-old in the Old City hit-and-run case, the Hyderabad police arrested two of his friends, including a juvenile, on Friday.

After the accident that led to the death of a woman and injuries to four others on Wednesday, the accused had fled the scene and absconded. The police then traced the vehicle to the residence of the accused.

Police said Mohammed Adil drove his Mercedes Benz while his friend Shaik Althaf and another (a juvenile) accompanied him for a joyride from his home in Talab Katta in the Old City.

In a statement, DCP (south zone) Gajarao Bhupal said the trio drove recklessly at a high speed across Moghalpura, Chatrinaka, Chandrayangutta, and Shah Ali Banda and dashed a pedestrian woman, two motorcycles, and an auto-rickshaw at Rajesh Medical Hall junction in Shah Ali Banda and a two-wheeler at Bangaru Maisamma temple, Hari Bowli, and a pedestrian at Moula Ka Chillah, Rein Bazar. 38-year-old Mirala Salamma, a labourer from nearby Ghouse Nagar, succumbed to injuries at Osmania General Hospital. Four others sustained injuries.

The Hussaini Alam police had registered a case charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, abetment under relevant provisions of the Law. Based on the statements given by eye-witnesses and footage from the CCTV cameras installed near the junction, the police identified the car and its owner. When the police reached the residence of the suspect, they had already left their homes. The accused were hiding at Shaheen Nagar, from where they were nabbed, police said.