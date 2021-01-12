Hyderabad: Three arrested for killing money lender

Police arrested Shaik Rasheed (29), a chef and owner of a restaurant in Rajendranagar, and his two co-chefs Mohammed Azmath(28) and Syed Imran(27).

Hours after a man was indiscriminately stabbed and bludgeoned to death in full public view Sunday late night, three persons were arrested by Cyberabad police Monday.

Mohammed Khaleel, a realtor who also lent money to people, was chased and killed on the spot by the three accused at around 11.45 pm on Sunday in Rajendranagar even as passersby filmed the turn of events.

Police arrested Shaik Rasheed (29), a chef and owner of a restaurant in Rajendranagar, and his two co-chefs Mohammed Azmath(28) and Syed Imran(27).

Speaking to the media, DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said that Rasheed had borrowed around Rs 15 lakh from the deceased before the COVID-19 lockdown for renovating his hotel. He had been paying an interest amount every month to Khaleel even when the restaurant was shut down and ended up incurring more debts.

To clear all his debts, Rasheed approached Khaleel with a request for another loan of Rs 50 lakh. In return, Khaleel insisted that Rasheed hand over the restaurant to him till the entire debt amount was settled. As Rasheed refused the deal, Khaleel started to mount pressure on him for the repayment of his loan, he said.

Frustrated with Khaleel’s attitude, Rasheed decided to eliminate him. His two employees agreed to help Rasheed in this plan, said police. On Sunday afternoon, when Khaleel visited the restaurant asking for the repayment of the loan, Rasheed sought time till evening.

In the evening, when Khaleel was talking to Rasheed, the two other accused attacked him from behind, said police. As injured Khaleel ran for his life, the three accused chased him down. With cement blocks, knives, and sticks that they brought, they killed him on the spot and then fled on the Honda Active of the deceased. Police tracked them in a few hours and recovered the weapons and vehicles used in committing the murder.