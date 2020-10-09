Hyderabad: Three arrested for death of student in go-karting mishap

Srivarshini, a B.Tech third-year student, had gone to the go-karting track at Gurram Guda in Meerpet along with her family on Wednesday evening.

Three persons, including the managing partners of the business venture, have been arrested by police Friday after the death of a 21-year-old woman at a go-karting track in Hyderabad. The woman died after her hair got entangled in the wheel shaft of an open-wheel car she was riding at the Hasten Go-Karting in Gurram Guda.

Police found multiple violations on part of the management and, based on their request, authorities have seized Hasten Go-Karting.

According to police, the accused, Gurram Lohith Reddy (29) and Modini Kiran Kumar (30), have been operating the go-karting track without any valid license from authorities concerned and did not take safety measures. Kongara Srikanth (23), another accused, according to police, allowed customers negligently without providing or inspecting safety measures, said a police press note. Further, police found that they have not followed the guidelines issued as part of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the police apprehended the three accused and were subsequently remanded in judicial custody. “A letter was addressed to the Executive Magistrate-cum-Tahasildar of Balapur Mandal with a request to seize the Hasten Go-Karting under section 133 Cr.P.C to prevent some more incidents and unlawful activities. Accordingly, the Executive Magistrate cum Tahsildar Balapur Mandal has seized the Hasten Go-Karting,” the press note added.

Earlier, a case was registered at Meerpet police station under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of IPC and section 51 (B) of Disaster Management Act-2005.

The deceased, Kapa Varshini (21), had gone to Hasten Go-Karting at Gurram Guda along with her brother and relatives on October 7. They were allowed to take the ride without any safety precautions, police said.

While she along with her uncle were riding an open 4-wheel go-karting car, her helmet came off and hair got entangled in the wheel shaft behind her seat. As her hair got pulled suddenly, the head hit against the head-rest of the seat and resulted in an injury. She was shifted to Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital in LB Nagar for treatment and later on October 8, she succumbed to her injury at around 3.30 p.m, said the press note.

