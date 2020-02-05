Hyderabad temple to hold special pooja to protect ‘country, world’ from coronavirus

The head priest said the Chilkur Balaji temple has in the past performed similar prayers against the economic crisis, the agrarian crisis that led to farmer suicides, and at the time of a swine flu epidemic. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) The head priest said the Chilkur Balaji temple has in the past performed similar prayers against the economic crisis, the agrarian crisis that led to farmer suicides, and at the time of a swine flu epidemic. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Amid novel coronavirus outbreak fears, a famous temple in Hyderabad has decided to conduct a special pooja to ward off the threat.

The priests of Chilkur Balaji temple, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, will be joined by devotees for the Apamarjana Stotram and Sudarshana Ashtakam Thursday morning.

“Tomorrow at 10am, to protect the country and the world from a disease that has no cure yet, we will pray to God to help us find ways to fight it. Sarvajwara Vinashaaya Sarvarogaapahaariney is an “Apaamaarjana” mantra that is recited by placing Lord Narasimha in water,” said head priest CS Rangarajan.

The Chilkur Balaji temple, he said, has performed similar prayers against the economic crisis, the agrarian crisis that led to farmer suicides, and at the time of a swine flu epidemic in the past.

“We are in darkness about the virus. There is no cure, and people are full of fear. The only thing that can bring solace is prayers,” the head priest told indianexpress.com.

The temple authorities have planned special prayers for an hour-and-a-half by invoking Lord Narasimha. The water the idol is placed in will be sprinkled around the temple. According to the head priest, the temple has been receiving a lot of requests from devotees to conduct the special prayers.

The Chilkur Balaji temple is specially popular among those who wish to go abroad, with the deity also known as Visa Balaji.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd