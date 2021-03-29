Hyderabad temperature breaches 40°C-mark, may keep rising for next 2-3 days

The mercury continues to rise in Hyderabad with the state capital recording a maximum temperature of 40.1 degree Celsius on Monday afternoon, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degree Celsius at Narayanaguda in the city.

Data from state government-run TSDPS’s real-time automated weather stations showed that the highest maximum temperature recorded in the state was 42.7 degree from three different stations in Adilabad district on Monday.

Temperatures are very likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at isolated places in Telangana between March 29 and April 1, the latest forecast issued by the Hyderabad centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail over the state for the next two or three days and the maximum temperatures across are likely to remain between 37 and 42 degree Celsius.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, K Nagaratna, director of IMD-Hyderabad, said such temperatures during the onset of summer and in fact.

“Temperatures have been rising and will continue to rise for another two or three days. However, there are no chances of a heatwave at the moment. It can be expected only during the second week of April,” she added.