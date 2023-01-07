scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Telangana Police issue alert after Hyderabad reports 6 chain-snatching incidents in 2 hours

Prima facie, police suspect the handiwork of a Delhi-based interstate gang. The police have deployed teams across Hyderabad to prevent them from fleeing the city.

telangana police latest news todayWhile the first three incidents were reported under the limits of the Rachakonda police commissionerate, the next three took place at adjoining police stations under the Hyderabad police commissionerate. (Representative/ Photo courtesy DGP Telangana Police/ Twitter)
Listen to this article
Telangana Police issue alert after Hyderabad reports 6 chain-snatching incidents in 2 hours
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Police issued a state-wide alert across Telangana after at least six incidents of chain snatching were reported from different parts of Hyderabad within a span of two hours early on Saturday. Even as officers are on the hunt for the bike-borne men whose images were captured by CCTV cameras, an alert has been issued at places including the airport, railway stations and bus stations.

Prima facie, police suspect the handiwork of an interstate gang. “We suspect the involvement of a Delhi-based gang behind all these incidents. We have deployed teams and issued alerts to prevent them from fleeing the city. Efforts are on to identify the suspects from the CCTV footage,” said a police official.

Don't miss |Panel to look into merging parts of Secunderabad cantonment with Hyderabad corporation

It all happened between 6 am and 8 am Saturday. According to the police, the first incident was reported from the Rajadhani colony in Uppal at 6.20 am. Within 20 minutes, at the nearby Kalyanpuri colony in Uppal, another woman lost her gold chain to the bike-borne snatchers at 6.40 am. Two cases have been registered at Uppal police station.

Further, at around 7.10 am, the suspects snatched the chain of another woman at Nagendra Nagar under Nacharam police station before proceeding to Ravindra Nagar under Osmania University police station where they reportedly snatched the chain of another woman at 7.40 am. Two more incidents were reported at 8 am and 8.10 am – the first one near Ramalayam Gundu under Chilkalguda police station and the other near the MMTS station under Ramgopalpet police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?

While the first three incidents were reported under the limits of the Rachakonda police commissionerate, the next three took place at adjoining police stations under the Hyderabad police commissionerate. Special teams of both commissionerates are on the hunt for the suspects.

Confirming that the victims were unharmed, but in an initial state of shock, another official said a few suspects have been identified and their criminal antecedents are being verified.

More from Hyderabad

According to the police, the suspects left their bike near Secunderabad, which the police believe could be part of their escape plan to catch a train from the Secunderabad railway station. “We have some leads and we are working on them. From the footage, they look the same. They seem to have committed a series of offences. We are coordinating,” the officer said.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 16:03 IST
Next Story

Numerology predictions: January 9 to January 15

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close