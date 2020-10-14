Inundated roads, submerged vehicles: Videos capture plight of Hyderabad amid heavy rains

Buildings and vehicles lie partially submerged in floodwater following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Inundated roads, submerged vehicles, cars swept away due to strong currents, rivulets and other water bodies in spate — these were some of the visuals that continued to pour in from Hyderabad as record heavy rains lashed the city as well as several parts of Telangana. Twelve people have died in Telangana in rain related incidents, including eight who were killed late Tuesday night when a boulder crashed over two houses in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda area.

A video that has gone viral shows a man being swept away by the rampaging floodwater in a street near Hyderabad’s Falaknuma area. He tries to grab on to a street light pole but fails in his endeavor due to the strong currents. Overflowing tanks and lakes resulted in water entering homes in low-lying areas. Vehicles were washed away and power supply has been snapped in several localities. Follow LIVE Updates

NDRF and SDRF teams were pressed into service to evacuate people living in low-lying areas. In Toli Chowki’s Nadeem colony, NDRF teams rescued over 600 people from 170 homes using boats.

The 24-hour rainfall ending Wednesday 8.30 am at Hyderabad was 191.8 mm — the highest October rainfall reported in the city since 1903. Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, the IMD has predicted.

Here are some of the visuals from Hyderabad:

#Hyderabad woke up with some horrible rain disaster visuals this morning. At 8AM Depression over western parts of #Telangana located about 50 km west of #Hyderabad. To move west northwestwards & gradually weaken into a Well marked Low-Pressure Area in next 12 hrs. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/0oWp4HKDaN — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) October 14, 2020

Most frightening video of a man being washed away in the force of the flood waters at #Barkas near #Falaknuma; not very sure if he could be rescued; unimaginable that regular roads can look like fast-flowing streams #HyderabadRains; video shared by Ruby channel @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/iS1LvvZ6ki — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 14, 2020

River musi in spate. Chaderghat bridge. Water flowing over the side bridge towards Malakpet. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/1t7jpmmUYT — Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) October 14, 2020

8 killed as heavy rains batter Hyderabad; water enters homes, vehicles washed away.#HyderabadRains Read the full story here: https://t.co/UXSmMdAzvZ pic.twitter.com/4rMzAeitwg — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 14, 2020

