Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate police command and control centre today, traffic diverted in Banjara Hills

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the state police’s new integrated command and control centre and Hyderabad Police Commissionerate on Road Number 12, Banjara Hills, Thursday afternoon.

Commissioned in 2016 and built at a total cost of Rs 600 crore, the building also has a helipad on top, a disaster and crisis management centre, a data centre and a war room connected to lakhs of surveillance cameras with a live feed from across the city.

Across five towers, the entire state-of-the-art facility is spread across 6.42 lakh sq ft which includes a 480-seat auditorium, parking for 600 four-wheelers and 350 two-wheelers. The 273-foot-tall facility was conceived and designed to integrate field-level policing with back-end technological support.

A truly world class Telangana State Police Integrated Command & Control Centre (TSPICCC) all set to be inaugurated by Hon’ble CM #KCR Garu tomorrow in Hyderabad Possibly one of the most sophisticated Govt facility built by any Govt in India pic.twitter.com/pO5RkCjClV — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 3, 2022

Twenty-storeyed Tower A will house the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate and all its verticals. The project commenced when Anurag Sharma was the director general of police (DG) and the present DGP M Mahendar Reddy was the commissioner of police in Hyderabad. The office of the police commissioner would be on the 18th floor in Tower A.

Fifteen floors in Tower B will comprise technology fusion centres with all backups relating to other wings such as Dial 100 emergency response, women safety, cybercrime, narcotics cell, crime detection as well as an incubation centre.

#Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TSPICC) set for inauguration in #Hyderabad on August 4 by chief minister #KCR. Video:@hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/ocfKFE3bbt — Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) August 3, 2022

In Tower C, a 480-seat auditorium is set up across three floors, whereas Tower D is designated as a media and training centre. Tower E will comprise the command control and data centre on the 4rth, 5th, and 6th floors and will accommodate various state government departments for better coordination. It will also have CCTV monitoring facilities, a war room as well as a receiving room.

According to officials, the facility is a green building that allows maximum use of natural light through its glass facade and reduces energy consumption by up to 50 per cent. Only recycled material and no wood have been used in the construction. There are solar panels which will generate up to 0.5 megawatts and a sewerage treatment plant on the site itself. As much as 35 per cent of the land area has been dedicated to greenery and other amenities such as a gym, and health and wellness centre. A museum showcasing the history of Telangana police and a 360-degree viewing gallery is also arranged on the 14th and 15th floors.

Traffic diversions

On account of the inauguration ceremony, the Hyderabad traffic police have imposed a diversion of traffic between 11 am and 5 pm. They have advised citizens to avoid road number 12, Banjara Hills and take other routes.