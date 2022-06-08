Hyderabad: Teen gambles away online Rs 36 lakh received as ex gratia after father’s death

A woman from Amberpet in Hyderabad was in for a shock when she found Rs 36 lakh missing from her bank accounts and informed the police about it. Later, on June 4, the police told her that the transactions were made using her internet banking credentials to a mobile gaming platform.

The woman had lost Rs 27 lakh and Rs 9 lakh from her two separate bank accounts.

The woman had received Rs 36 as ex-gratia after her husband, a former police officer, had died while still working. The amount was transferred to her accounts in two separate installments.

The police have reportedly asked her to keep a tab on her teenage son and told her that her son, an intermediate student, was using his grandfather’s mobile where he had downloaded a gaming app. His grandfather said he thought the boy used to take his phone to watch funny videos.

The police also told her that the first bet placed by the boy was of Rs 10,000 which he lost, driving him to bet more money. As the boy kept losing money, he kept placing higher amounts as bets ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. In just one month, the boy gambled away the entire amount of ex-gratia while his mother was oblivious to the transactions.