Hyderabad: Techie, wife and children found dead at home, suicide suspected

Pradeep Kumar and Swati were married in 2012 and after staying in Bengaluru for a couple of years, they moved to Hyderabad. Pradeep Kumar and Swati were married in 2012 and after staying in Bengaluru for a couple of years, they moved to Hyderabad.

Four in a family were found dead at their residence at Hastinapuram in Hyderabad Monday morning.

LB Nagar police have identified the deceased as Pradeep Kumar, a software employee, his wife Swati, and sons Kalyan Krishna (5) and Jaya Krishna (18 months)

Police suspect that Pradeep Kumar gave the family food laced with poison on Saturday night, and later after confirming their death, he could have killed himself.

While it is believed that Pradeep Kumar could have taken the extreme step owing to financial problems, Swati’s father told media he is unaware of any such financial issues.

LB Nagar police station has registered a case and started the investigation.

Pradeep Kumar and Swati were married in 2012 and after staying in Bengaluru for a couple of years, they moved to Hyderabad. Pradeep worked for an MNC.

“I am sure my daughter was not aware of any suicide pact. He(Pradeep) must have killed her and the children first and after confirming the same, committed suicide later,” said Swati’s father. He said the family spoke to Swati and children last Sunday on a video call, like how they do every Sunday, and that they were unavailable the whole day yesterday.

“They appeared all fine last Sunday. We think the incident happened on Saturday. We don’t know if they had any financial issues,” he told media.

The four bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd