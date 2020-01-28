Hyderabad: Techie who worked as Zomato deliveryman, friend, held for robbery

According to the police, Bhanuvikas is an ECE graduate, while Manasa has been his friend since Class 10. According to the police, Bhanuvikas is an ECE graduate, while Manasa has been his friend since Class 10.

A Zomato deliveryman and his friend were Tuesday arrested by Rachakonda police in Hyderabad for robbing a homemaker of her gold chain, said police.

Police apprehended Pappula Bhanuvikas (23), an engineer who works as a Zomato deliveryman, and Sakinala Manasa (22), and recovered gold ornaments weighing 30 grams from their possession.

According to the police, Bhanuvikas is an ECE graduate, while Manasa has been his friend since Class 10. He wanted to make a quick buck, and convinced Manasa, who was looking for a job, to join him.

Officers said the two decided to target women alone in houses in isolated areas, in newly developed colonies.

The complainant in the case, a 54-year-old homemaker, has told the police that a man and a woman came to her house and asked for drinking water on the afternoon of December 19, 2019. As she went into the kitchen to fetch water, the duo pepper-sprayed her face and robbed her gold chain weighing about 3 tolas.

Police had registered a case under sections 452, 394 of IPC at Medipally police station. On Tuesday, the duo was apprehended during a vehicle-checking drive near Boduppal Kaman, said the police in a statement.

