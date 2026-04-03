Techie dies by suicide in Hyderabad months after marriage; husband booked over dowry torture

An alleged attacker died in a suspected cylinder blast at his Delhi home on Friday, hours after critically injuring a teenage girl in a stabbing incident.

A 26-year-old newly married software engineer allegedly died by suicide at her apartment in the Miyapur area of Hyderabad after being reportedly harassed by her husband for dowry.

Based on a complaint by her parents, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Miyapur Police Station, and Ishita Yadav’s husband, Neeraj Bansal, was booked for allegedly harassing her for additional dowry.

The complaint said Bansal had been harassing Yadav for money and her family to invest in the start-up he was considering, and she was fed up with the constant harassment.

The police have taken Bansal, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, into custody and are interrogating him.