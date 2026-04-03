Techie dies by suicide in Hyderabad months after marriage; husband booked over dowry torture

The complaint at the Miyapur Police Station said the man had been harassing his wife and her family to invest in the start-up he was considering.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadApr 3, 2026 10:10 AM IST
PuneAn alleged attacker died in a suspected cylinder blast at his Delhi home on Friday, hours after critically injuring a teenage girl in a stabbing incident.
Make us preferred source on Google

A 26-year-old newly married software engineer allegedly died by suicide at her apartment in the Miyapur area of Hyderabad after being reportedly harassed by her husband for dowry.

Based on a complaint by her parents, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Miyapur Police Station, and Ishita Yadav’s husband, Neeraj Bansal, was booked for allegedly harassing her for additional dowry.

The complaint said Bansal had been harassing Yadav for money and her family to invest in the start-up he was considering, and she was fed up with the constant harassment.

The police have taken Bansal, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, into custody and are interrogating him.

The police said that Yadav and Bansal had been in a relationship for nearly 5 years after meeting on social media. They said Yadav, who was from Bihar, and Bansal got married this February while working in Pune.

They moved to Hyderabad recently and were living in a flat in Miyapur.

On Thursday, Bansal called the police, saying that he had found his wife dead at their flat.

Story continues below this ad

The police have sent her body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments