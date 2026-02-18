Weeks after her 2nd marriage, Hyderabad techie murdered inside home by ex-husband: police

The 30-year-old woman was stabbed and then bludgeoned with a flower pot in what police suspect is a crime fuelled by jealousy

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 05:52 PM IST
G SunithaThe victim, identified as 30-year-old G Sunitha, was allegedly stabbed and assaulted by her ex-husband, Mahesh. (Source: Express Photo)
A software engineer was murdered, allegedly by her ex-husband, in the Vanasthalipuram area of Hyderabad on Wednesday, in what police suspect to be an attack fuelled by jealousy.

According to personnel at Vanasthalipuram police station, the incident occurred in Green City Colony at around noon. The victim, identified as 30-year-old G Sunitha, was allegedly stabbed and assaulted by her ex-husband, Mahesh. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

As per preliminary information, officers said, Mahesh and Sunitha got married five years ago and divorced last year, following disputes between the couple as well as between their families.

A few weeks earlier, Sunitha got married again and was living in Green City Colony. Police alleged that her marriage and new life enraged Mahesh, who subsequently plotted her murder.

According to police, Mahesh allegedly followed Sunitha to find out where she was living after marriage and recced the area. At around noon on Wednesday, he allegedly barged into her house when she was alone and attacked her with knives, stabbing her several times. When she fell down, he allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a flowerpot.

Neighbours who heard her cries for help called police, who reached the spot soon after. The accused, Mahesh, was taken into custody from nearby.

“As per preliminary information, he was angry that she moved on and got married and was living happily, so he plotted to kill her. We are still processing the crime scene at the moment,” an official said.

