Weeks after her 2nd marriage, Hyderabad techie murdered inside home by ex-husband: police

The victim, identified as 30-year-old G Sunitha, was allegedly stabbed and assaulted by her ex-husband, Mahesh. (Source: Express Photo)

A software engineer was murdered, allegedly by her ex-husband, in the Vanasthalipuram area of Hyderabad on Wednesday, in what police suspect to be an attack fuelled by jealousy.

According to personnel at Vanasthalipuram police station, the incident occurred in Green City Colony at around noon. The victim, identified as 30-year-old G Sunitha, was allegedly stabbed and assaulted by her ex-husband, Mahesh. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

As per preliminary information, officers said, Mahesh and Sunitha got married five years ago and divorced last year, following disputes between the couple as well as between their families.

A few weeks earlier, Sunitha got married again and was living in Green City Colony. Police alleged that her marriage and new life enraged Mahesh, who subsequently plotted her murder.