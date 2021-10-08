Hyderabad: 23-year-old techie arrested for selling child porn

A 23-year-old man employed at a software firm in Hyderabad was arrested by the police for selling child pornography via social media platforms.

The accused, Vangala Madhukar Reddy, was identified by the cyber patrolling team of the Telangana Police Women Safety Wing. He was arrested from his home at Nustulapur in Karimnagar district Thursday and his phone and laptop were seized.

A special team was formed to inquire into the matter after the women safety wing received information that a person was circulating child pornographic videos on social media. Tracing the accused, the team visited his native town and registered a case at the LMD police station of Thimmapur in Karimnagar district.

According to police, Reddy was addicted to watching porn. His phone and laptop had several such videos downloaded from the internet. “He had set up a payment gateway with a QR code with the help of a friend so that he could take money without disclosing his identity. He created a group in Telegram and fixed Rs 100 as the entry fee to get access to 1,000 videos,” the police said in a statement. He has been sharing the links using Telegram since June 2021, they added.