Hyderabad techie arrested for 26 break-ins to fund lavish lifestyle that salary couldn’t afford

Officials say he would drive a BMW while conducting a recce of homes where the owners were away.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 06:57 PM IST
hyderabad techie lavish lifestyle arrestedOfficials said he would allegedly drive the BMW while conducting a recce of homes where the owners were away. (Credits: Unsplash/ Representational)
A software engineer working in a Hyderabad firm has been arrested in Visakhapatnam for his alleged involvement in at least 26 house burglaries. Officials from the Gajuwaka police station alleged that the 27-year-old craved a lavish lifestyle, which he could not afford on his salary.

“He broke into locked houses,” said Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi. “He purchased a BMW car using the stolen proceeds, including cash, gold and silver ornaments.”

hyderabad techie lavish lifestyle. Common burglary items were cash, gold and silver ornaments. (Express Photo)

Twenty-six cases of burglary have been registered against him across Visakhapatnam, involving the theft of over 1 kg of gold, 6 kg of silver and Rs 40,500 in cash. Following his arrest, the police recovered 699 grams of gold ornaments, 3.8 kg of silver ornaments and the luxury car. Police also believe the accused, a postgraduate, used the proceeds to fund some trips abroad.

Officials said he would allegedly drive the BMW while conducting a recce of homes where the owners were away. He used simple tools like hammers, cutters and screwdrivers to break in and wore a mask and a cap to disguise himself, police said. He allegedly travelled long distances to choose the houses, never returning to the same locality within a short period, police said.

Police found out that he had been arrested previously, too, as a teenager for allegedly breaking into four houses. He was sent to a juvenile home for a few weeks. He also spent 14 months in jail for a spate of break-ins around his native place, Kakinada. “His involvement has been found in 62 break-ins so far,” an officer said.

