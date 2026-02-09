Hyderabad techie arrested for 26 break-ins to fund lavish lifestyle that salary couldn’t afford

Officials said he would allegedly drive the BMW while conducting a recce of homes where the owners were away. (Credits: Unsplash/ Representational)

A software engineer working in a Hyderabad firm has been arrested in Visakhapatnam for his alleged involvement in at least 26 house burglaries. Officials from the Gajuwaka police station alleged that the 27-year-old craved a lavish lifestyle, which he could not afford on his salary.

“He broke into locked houses,” said Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi. “He purchased a BMW car using the stolen proceeds, including cash, gold and silver ornaments.”

Twenty-six cases of burglary have been registered against him across Visakhapatnam, involving the theft of over 1 kg of gold, 6 kg of silver and Rs 40,500 in cash. Following his arrest, the police recovered 699 grams of gold ornaments, 3.8 kg of silver ornaments and the luxury car. Police also believe the accused, a postgraduate, used the proceeds to fund some trips abroad.