Hyderabad techie arrested for peddling drugs worth over a lakh

The accused, Motilal Narsing Balaji Singh, is an MS degree holder from Canada.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad Friday after he was found in possession of Hashish oil and dry Ganja worth a little over one lakh rupees. The accused, Motilal Narsing Balaji Singh, is an MS degree holder from Canada.

“He had a desk job at Facebook. After losing the job and not being able to find another one, he became a delivery boy for Swiggy. However, for over a year now he has not logged onto Swiggy. He became a full-time peddler as he developed a good customer base,” N Anji Reddy, assistant superintendent(enforcement), Prohibition and Excise department, told indianexpress.com.

The enforcement team of the Prohibition and Excise Department nabbed him and recovered 830 grams of Hashish oil and 1.28 kg of dry ganja. The Hashish oil was kept in 83 small plastic containers of 10 grams each, ready to be delivered to customers.

Balaji, who resided with his parents in Kavadiguda, had hired a room in Shivarampally on the city outskirts for safe storage of his contraband stock. “He has been addicted to ganja. He would leave home every day claiming to go to work. After collecting the stuff, he would deliver them to his customers at their homes. Since he was making enough money in this, he left his job as a food delivery agent,” said the officer.

On Friday morning, during a route-watch at Shivlalanagar in Dhoolpet, the officials apprehended him. They also seized his motorbike and mobile phone, examining which it came to light that he was dealing with his over 60 customers on WhatsApp. They also seized a digital electronic weighing machine from him.

Officials said he was supplying ganja to software employees and students in upmarket localities of Hitec City, Gachibowli, and Kondapur, and charged Rs 500-600 for a 15-gram pack of ganja.

On coming in contact with one Narsing, who operated from Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam, Balaji bought 1 kg of Hashish oil for Rs 20,000 and 3 kg Ganja (green variety) at Rs 4000 per kg, said a press note. Four days ago, he started door delivery of 10grams of Hashish oil for Rs 1000 and a 15-gram packet of ganja for Rs 600.

Balaji is believed to have been peddling drugs for the last three years and there is no previous record of a criminal case against him.

