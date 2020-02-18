Hyderabad: Group of drunk men assault Swiggy delivery man, probe underway

A Swiggy delivery man was assaulted by a group of drunk men in Hyderabad. (Representational Image) A Swiggy delivery man was assaulted by a group of drunk men in Hyderabad. (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old food delivery executive in Hyderabad was allegedly assaulted by a group of men Tuesday, who were in an inebriated condition, after being enraged by his repeated questions for directions to a location.

Kurukuntla Thirupathiah, an employee with food-delivery app Swiggy in his complaint to Malkajgiri police, said that he received an order to deliver biriyani at 10:30 pm on Monday night in East Anandbagh’s Kalyan nagar.

While on his way to the location, Thirupathiah said he was made to wait by the group and was abused with filthy language. The complainant added that the five persons physically assaulted him and later threatened him with dire consequences.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Malkajgiri police inspector A Manmohan Yadav, confirmed the five accused were drunk at the time of the incident. “The accused abused and beat him up. We have registered a case and investigation is underway,” he said.

A case was registered under sections 341, 323, 506 r/w 34 IPC. The five persons were identified as Saikrishna, Raviteja, P. Punith Datta, Vishnu Vardhan and Vishnunarayana Reddy, and efforts to nab them have been initiated, police said.

