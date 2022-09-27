scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Hyderabad: Sudden downpour wreaks havoc, traffic goes haywire

The evening showers were accompanied by thunder and lightning, which according to weathermen, will be the scenario in the coming days. Met officials have also forecast heavy rain at isolated places in the coming days across Hyderabad and Telangana.

Commuters wade through a water logged street during rain in Hyderabad, India, Monday. (AP Photo)

Heavy winds and a sudden downpour Monday evening led to massive traffic jams and waterlogging of low-lying areas in certain parts of Hyderabad. The showers that lasted a little more than an hour threw daily life out of gear as roads were covered in water.

By night, Nampally in Hyderabad recorded the highest rainfall of 9.4 cm, followed by L B Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Saroornagar, Attapur, Ziyaguda, Malakpet, all of which recorded between 6 cm and 9 cm of rainfall.

Till 6 am Tuesday, more rain lashed the western parts of Hyderabad with Gachibowli and Mehdipatnam recording 11.4 cm rainfall, followed by Nampally at 10.4 cm.

Nandanam in the Yadadri Bhongir district received the highest rainfall across the state, recording 17.1 cm. Lokeshwaram and Ponkal in the Nirmal district followed with 13.2 cm and 12.5 cm of rainfall, respectively, till Tuesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a ‘yellow’ warning for several districts of Telangana with the likelihood of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with lightning for the week ahead. IMD officials said monsoon systems will intensify over the next two to three days across Telangana.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 09:44:59 am
